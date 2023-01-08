Dodgers: Legendary Boston Coach Helped in Recruiting Justin Turner to Red Sox

Any advantage you can get, you take it. The sports mecca that is Boston, is home to some of the most historic teams in the country.

The city has been blessed with plenty of championships over the course of its history, but most recently the New England Patriots have created their dynasty thanks to the help of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

Naturally, if you have a legend like Belichick at your disposal you're going to use that to your advantage. Kiké Hernandez was a driving force to bring Justin Turner to the Red Sox, but Alex Cora took it a step further and asked Belichick to help with the recruitment of Turner.

When an eight-time Super Bowl champ speaks to you, you listen. There was already enough reason for Turner to head to the Red Sox but this might've been the cherry on top.

Turner enters a new sports mecca, something he was all too familiar with during his time in LA. The same way Los Angeles was always in championship conversations is a feeling he will know all too well now in Boston.

It's clear Turner still has plenty left in the tank and is someone the Red Sox can rely on for their veteran leadership. Turner's presence will surely be missed in the Dodgers clubhouse and will definitely be a player to keep an eye on moving forward.