Dodgers' Max Muncy Finally Has 'Breakthrough' in Injury Recovery
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an eventful trade deadline filling holes in the starting rotation, bullpen and outfield but they left one position unaddressed: third base.
That's because third baseman Max Muncy had a "breakthrough" in his rehabilitation from the right oblique strain that has kept him on the injured list since May.
“Max had a real good breakthrough with how he felt,” Roberts revealed to reporters before the Dodgers were swept by the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. “So I’m really encouraged. I talked to him by text today. So I think that we’ve kind of crossed a hurdle.”
Roberts also said that Muncy visited a chiropractor. The adjustment involved his ribs and refreshed him enough that he was expected to start swinging a bat on Thursday. However, there's still no timetable for his return.
“There was a chiropractic adjustment that kind of aligned things in there, in the ribs, which is great,” Roberts explained. “So when everything’s telling you that you’re healthy and you’re fine, sometimes it’s kind of a body lineup thing that gets things back in line, right?
“So that’s something he was pretty excited about.”
The next step for Muncy would be a rehab assignment. According to Roberts, his veteran infielder will need more time to get back into the swing of things but "things are trending in the right way."
The difference a few days can make is unbelievable. On Sunday, Roberts spoke to Fabian Ardaya of the Athletic and said Muncy’s progress was “stagnant.”
During a pre-trade deadline interview on MLB Network's High Heat, general manager Brandon Gomes suggested the Dodgers were open to trading for a third baseman but fully expecting Muncy to return at some point.
“I think it’s continuing to see where Max is," said Gomes. "We’ll obviously be mindful and see how he continues to progress. Looking at what Max brings to the table offensively and defensively, I think that is the most important thing, and as we’ve learned over the last few years, the most important part is playing our best baseball down the stretch and having that team ready to go perform in October.
"So we’ll look at what’s available and how our team is constructed, but our hope is Max is there for the stretch run.”
Muncy last played on May 15 against the San Francisco Giants. The Dodgers have missed his power in the lineup greatly.
Before his oblique injury, Muncy was providing power from the left side of the lineup — a missing ingredient in the Dodgers' attack outside of Shohei Ohtani. Muncy is slashing .223/.323/.475 with a .798 OPS, nine home runs, 28 RBIs, 31 hits, and 24 runs in 138 at-bats across 40 games.
If Muncy can find his footing in time for a postseason run, that's all the Dodgers can ask for. His teammates will just have to step up and get the job done for him to make his long-awaited return.