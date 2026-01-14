Dodgers Not Set to Plunder Blue Jays in Free Agency as Phillies Close in on Top UFA

The Los Angeles Dodgers appeared to be a top free agent suitor for shortstop Bo Bichette, but the Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly closing in on the former Toronto Blue Jay.

Per The Athletic's Matt Gelb, "As rival clubs are beginning to view the Phillies as Bichette's most serious suitor, a development even the Phillies would not have envisioned last month, the momentum toward a surprising match is difficult to ignore. The two sides met Monday on a video conference call, and although those involved declined to reveal details, multiple sources briefed on the meeting said both parties emerged with optimism."

While the cruelty of the big-spending Dodgers claiming they'd ruin baseball, beat the Blue Jays in the World Series, and then take a fan-favorite would've been nearly unfathomable, LA may be pivoting to alternative pursuits.

One is Kyle Tucker. According to Sirius/XM's Jim Duquette, "A League source confirmed to me that the three main teams involved in the Tucker negotiations (Tor, LAD, NYM) have all met with the player, either in person or over Zoom, as part of the recruiting process for a star player. Will be interesting to see if any of the three teams increase their offers soon to separate themselves from the other."

On Tuesday, FanSided's Robert Murray revealed that the New York Mets reportedly made Tucker a $50 million-per-year offer. Still, the Blue Jays are reportedly not out of the mix. Per Murray, "Tucker was spotted visiting the Blue Jays’ spring training facility in Dunedin, Fla. in early December, as FanSided first reported."

Any Bichette or Tucker pursuit ultimately comes down to what the Dodgers are willing to do to upgrade from Tommy Edman and Andy Pages.

Dodgers May Have Quieter Winter Than Expected

Missing out on Bichette and Tucker would make this a quieter winter than expected for the Dodgers. With that said, there's a good chance they still make a major move on the trade market.

Detroit Tigers SP Tarik Skubal is the biggest name available on the block. The Dodgers don't need another starting arm, but they can set out to finish the "Ruin Baseball" mission more easily with another ace.

Andrew Friedman knows he has to deliver the goods for Shohei Ohtani before a potentially lengthy lockout and because of the deferred contract. After seemingly striking out on Bichette and having a good chance to do the same on Tucker, trading for Skubal would be a nice consolation prize.