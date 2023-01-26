Dodgers: Miguel Rojas Has Cast Removed, Set to Resume Baseball Activities

After suffering a wrist injury, the Dodgers infielder is healthy and ready to play.

The Dodgers acquired Rojas earlier this month, but before suiting up, the infielder had to undergo surgery on his wrist.

Rojas shared an update to his Instagram, informing fans that the cast is off and he’s ready to get to work:

The 33-year-old first hurt his wrist during a game against the Texas Rangers in July. After playing through the pain, Rojas has made it a point to fully tend to the injury.

Rojas recently joined the Chris Rose Rotation Show to give insight into his injury process. The infielder stated that he will be ready once Spring Training approaches and will be able to resume all baseball activities.

Last season with the Marlins, Rojas posted the worst marks of his career posting a .605 OPS and 72 OPS+.

His injury could have affected his performance, but now that he doesn't have an extra bone growing in his wrist, he won’t be restricted in any way. On the field, he can add to the Dodger's depth and could potentially split time at second base, shortstop, and third base.

Although Rojas had a rough year in 2022, he looks to bounce back in 2023 now that he is healthy.