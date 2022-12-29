Dodgers: Mookie Betts Rather Keep 'Human Element' Of Game When It Comes To Umpires

Among the top discussions of the league is the poor officiating dealt by the umpires. The game slows down, reviews need to be made and in the most crucial moments of the game, wrong calls are being made.

One of the proposed changes that have been made was to completely remove human umpires and replace them with an automated strike zone. A move that most players seem to side with because it takes away from what baseball truly is.

As fans of the game, it becomes harder to watch the game with the amount of missed calls. Technology is slowly being implemented into the game, like the new pitching technology PitchCom to get calls in faster, but Mookie Betts still stands by his claims of rather having the human element be part of the game (via OutKick).

"If I had a choice, I would definitely say keep the human element of the game. I just enjoy that and if a guy is missing inside the plate you can use it to your advantage or maybe that's the reason why you lost. Whatever it is, I just enjoy the human side of games cause sports really in general has went so technical and analytical that you just lose touch with the whole sport. It kinda sucks, but that's just where life is kind of just going towards."

Will the MLB give into the pressure of the fans wanting a change or will they stick by their players and keep the game the way it is. Of course, not all fans want to see the umpire change and still support the human element, just like Betts.