Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Has Advice for Justin Turner in Boston

There's some strange connection going on between the Red Sox and Dodgers. While the team brings on guys Mookie Betts, they also lose players to the team with Justin Turner being the latest case.

It was a long shot to bring Turner back on a smaller deal so instead, the Red Sox swooped in causing strong emotion among fans. It truly became the end of an era for the Dodgers.

Of course, all fans will be rooting for Turner's success with his new team. A beloved member of the clubhouse won't easily be forgotten and Betts wanted to give some sound advice for Turner going to a new city (CBSLA Sports Central).

"I hate to see something like that. He's so near and dear to everyone in LA -- I'm sure he'll still have his hands on stuff in LA. I wish him nothing but the best but he's got to make sure he goes and gets himself a mink coat because it's cold up there."

It will surely be a change of scenery for someone who spent the best parts of his playing career in sunny Los Angeles. Luckily, being a part of the cold weather is nothing new for Turner who spent the beginning of his career on the east coast.

It's unfortunate to see him go and it seemed Turner was open to staying with the Dodgers, but inevitably the two couldn't come to an agreement. Turner will forever be a Dodgers legend not only for his big plays on the field but for everything he has done off the field.