Dodgers News: Could a Familiar Foe Await Los Angeles in the 2021 World Series?

The Dodgers did not enjoy their last weekend of the regular season. Despite a sweep of the Brewers in their final three games, Los Angeles lost both Max Muncy and Clayton Kershaw to potential season-ending injuries, greatly dampening any hope of back-to-back titles. Or so we thought.

According to BetMGM, the Dodgers remain the odds-on favorites to win the title this season. Doing so would mark their 4th trip to the Fall Classic in 5 years, a feat that hasn't been accomplished since the New York Yankees made it 5 times in 6 years back in the early 2000s. This isn't the only news-worthy update of the day, however. According to the same sportsbook, the Dodgers' likely opponent in that World Series would be none other than the Houston Astros, who are +475 favorites to come out of the American League.

A rematch of the 2017 World Series would make for some excellent tv. There is still plenty of bad blood between the two sides, and both have been among the best in baseball all year. Given the dark cloud that now surrounds that playoff series thanks to the Houston cheating scandal, this matchup would allow both sides to prove what they can do on an even playing field.

Much has changed since that matchup, and many of the players who made up those two teams have long since moved on. But the thirst for revenge is still palpable. There are a lot of things that would need to go right for these to meet on baseball's biggest stage again, but stranger things have definitely happened. Being without Muncy and Kershaw will definitely make things harder for the boys in blue, but there is plenty of star power to make up for their absence.