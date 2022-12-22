Dodgers News: A Huge Role For Gavin Lux Is Ahead, Can He Step Up?

The Dodgers seem comfortable with unleashing Gavin Lux at shortstop. A lot of conversation was left behind closed doors of who the Dodgers were going to pursue, if anybody, but most of the dust has settled and a replacement for Trea Turner was not found in the off-season.

Instead, the Dodgers stayed conservative with their spending and perhaps are looking at other top targets to trade prior to the deadline. For now, Lux is the top guy to deploy for the team.

While replacing Turner by any stretch would be tough for anyone, Lux is familiar with the position and is someone the Dodgers have relied on in short spurts. Now, a huge chunk of success will land on Lux and MLB writers are looking to see Lux be the next man to step up on the team (via MLB).

For the second straight offseason, the Dodgers have to replace a departed free-agent shortstop. But unlike 2022, when they had the luxury of replacing Corey Seager with another All-Star in Trea Turner, their solution isn’t obvious heading into 2023. Lux could be the guy if he fulfills the promise he showed while ascending the ranks to become MLB’s No. 1 overall prospect.

It was a rollercoaster of a season for Lux, but chances are he can repeat the positives coming off a season where the Dodgers were the most elite offense in the league.

The 25-year-old made strides at the plate last season, recording a career-high 105 OPS+, but he also hit just six homers and slugged .399 (including .354 vs. left-handed pitchers) over 471 plate appearances.

The regular season success is always a plus, but to go 111 wins and not come out with any postseason series wins is catastrophic. The wins may not tally as high, but hopefully with Lux stepping up the team can show more success when it matters most.