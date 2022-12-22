Skip to main content

Dodgers News: A Huge Role For Gavin Lux Is Ahead, Can He Step Up?

The Dodgers did not end up signing a top tier shortstop
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Dodgers seem comfortable with unleashing Gavin Lux at shortstop. A lot of conversation was left behind closed doors of who the Dodgers were going to pursue, if anybody, but most of the dust has settled and a replacement for Trea Turner was not found in the off-season. 

Instead, the Dodgers stayed conservative with their spending and perhaps are looking at other top targets to trade prior to the deadline. For now, Lux is the top guy to deploy for the team.

While replacing Turner by any stretch would be tough for anyone, Lux is familiar with the position and is someone the Dodgers have relied on in short spurts. Now, a huge chunk of success will land on Lux and MLB writers are looking to see Lux be the next man to step up on the team (via MLB).

For the second straight offseason, the Dodgers have to replace a departed free-agent shortstop. But unlike 2022, when they had the luxury of replacing Corey Seager with another All-Star in Trea Turner, their solution isn’t obvious heading into 2023. Lux could be the guy if he fulfills the promise he showed while ascending the ranks to become MLB’s No. 1 overall prospect.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It was a rollercoaster of a season for Lux, but chances are he can repeat the positives coming off a season where the Dodgers were the most elite offense in the league. 

The 25-year-old made strides at the plate last season, recording a career-high 105 OPS+, but he also hit just six homers and slugged .399 (including .354 vs. left-handed pitchers) over 471 plate appearances.

The regular season success is always a plus, but to go 111 wins and not come out with any postseason series wins is catastrophic. The wins may not tally as high, but hopefully with Lux stepping up the team can show more success when it matters most. 

Gavin LuxLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18765568_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodger Bench Bat Signs with Crosstown Angels

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19037235_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Has Advice for Justin Turner in Boston

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18930999_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Debunks Misinterpreted Water Celebration from Last Season

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19353662_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Noah Syndergaard is Saying All the Right Things for Fans

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_18960628_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Bryan Reynolds Trade Proposal Identified as 'Win-Win' by MLB Writer

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19095394_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: Correa Deal with Giants Falls Apart and He's Heading to New Team

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18973453_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Lose Another Free-Agent Target to Crosstown Rival

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19380755_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard Points to Where Things Went Wrong in His Career

By Jeff J. Snider