Dodgers News: Baseball Peers Think LA is Winning the World Series in 2022

All eyes are on the Dodgers as they have been favored to win the World Series since the beginning of the season. The Dodgers answered the doubters by clinching home field advantage through the NLCS, became the first team to reach 100 wins this season, lead the league in run differential while still allowing the least amount of runs in the entire league and eclipsed the franchise record in wins with 107 and counting.

The Dodgers have been clicking on all cylinders and will look to do so heading into the postseason. All eyes remain on the team with the great accolades made all season long, but the records become meaningless without the World Series championship.

As voted by players in an Anonymous MLB Poll by The Athletic, the Dodgers are still favored to win the World Series with 39.5% votes. The Braves, Mets, and Astros follow right behind the Dodgers respectively.

The Dodgers remain one of the most well rounded teams in the MLB despite their injuries across the pitching unit and there postseason rotation question marks. It's no surprise teams see the mountain they will have to climb facing the Dodgers (quotes via The Athletic MLB Staff).

“Dodgers don’t have any holes, complete from pitching, hitting, defense, they can do it all.”

Players hate to admit it, but they can't think of a better team.

“I don’t want to say the Dodgers. I really don’t want to say the Dodgers. But I gotta say the Dodgers.”

Of course this all remains speculation. Winning the World Series is much easier said than done, but the Dodgers are poised to come out on top and prove the players right.