Recently, the Dodgers claimed infield prospect, Rylan Bannon, off waivers from the Baltimore Orioles and assigned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City. However, less than a week after claiming him, LA needed a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Tony Wolters so Bannon was designated for assignment. Now, the Dodgers have lost him to the Braves after Atlanta claimed the prospect off the waiver wire.

The front office was obviously hoping he would pass through waivers unnoticed and be able to rejoin the AAA ballclub at a later time. But now, Bannon instead joins the Braves, who have been in need of infield help since their All-Star second baseman Ozzie Albies has been on the IL.

Back in 2017, Bannon was initially drafted by the Dodgers and in 2018, was included in the deal with Baltimore in the blockbuster trade at the deadline for Manny Machado. This year, the 26-year-old finally made his major league baseball debut with the Orioles, getting 2 hits in 14 at-bats before being designated for assignment and claimed by LA.

Officially, he never got to suit up for the Oklahoma AAA squad. We wish him well in Georgia.

On Tuesday against the Brewers, the heartaches continued for Dodgers closer, Craig Kimbrel, as he blew another save. While he still thinks that he will figure it out, fans are having a hard time sticking with the righty.