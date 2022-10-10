Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Gives Praise To Former Teammate Ahead of NLDS

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw knows Padres infielder Manny Machado all too well
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The brotherhood of the MLB can't be understated, even if it means praising an NL West rival player. Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw knows greatness when he sees it and he doesn't hold back when talking about his former teammate Manny Machado

Machado spent the second half of one season with the Dodgers in 2018 before ultimately signing with the Padres in a massive 10 year $300 million deal. It was enough of a lasting impact to leave for Kershaw to know see how great Machado was and still continues to be (quotes via Marty Caswell, MartyTimeTV).

“I’ve always had a big respect for Manny, when he played with us, and now coming over here playing against him all the time, he’s just a great player. And you can kind of build around him, because you know he’s going to post every day, he’s a lot like Freddie for us, he’s just going to post every day, go out there, play great defense, get big hits.”

The six time All-Star enters his 11th season in the league and still does not look like he will be slowing down anytime soon. This season Machado 32 Home Runs and 102 RBI's on a .298 batting average, all stats good enough for his sixth All-Star selection. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I think he’s just a great player. I think he can roll out of bed and hit .300 and play Gold Glove defense…I don’t know much about their clubhouse but it does feel like he kind of maybe has a little bit more of a leadership role maybe, and it kind of runs through him a little bit I feel like, it just seems that way from the other side at least.”

Respect remains at an all time high but Kershaw is all business when it comes to the playoffs. If this is the last time Kershaw will face Machado in his career, he will do whatever it takes to come out on top. 

Manny MachadoClayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_14240804_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Celebrates 30th Birthday in Perfect Way

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19181194_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Talks Matching Up with Padres

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19203288_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former Dodger Finished Out His MLB Career Friday Night

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_16506909_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Padres Attempt to Limit the Dodgers From Taking Over Petco Park

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18698098_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Thinks ‘‘Edge’ Is Still There After Historic 2022 Season

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_6536532_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Legend Suggests Broadcasters Award Be Named After Vin Scully

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_10383866_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Doc Finally Calls the 2017 Season For What It Was

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_19173732_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Reflects on Season-Ending Injury Last Year

By Kristilyn Hetherington