September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Dodgers
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search

Dodger Bats Come Alive And Save Max Scherzer's Rough Final Start

A comeback of epic proportions versus the Padres saves the day.
Author:
Publish date:

The Dodgers were staring down a 9-5 score with nobody out in the 7th when Dave Roberts had to yank reliever Brusdar Graterol, and Dodger fans were audibly upset. The Padres had scored eight unanswered runs, and the Dodgers were still trailing the Giants in the division by two games with only a few left.

At this point, the night was looking grim for the Dodgers. Max Scherzer got roughed up for five earned runs across 5.1 innings of work and struck out just four. Scherzer also got lit up for 11 hits, including two home runs. It is likely the Dodgers will be facing off against the Cardinals in the wild card game, and with Scherzer slated to be the starter for that game, this only added to the anxiety felt by Dodger fans, and probably the Dodgers organization.

Scherzer has now been hit with 10 earned runs across 10.1 innings of work. One of those starts was on the moon, er Colorado, but two consecutive rough outings could certainly be a sign of fatigue. 

The Dodgers then rattled off six unanswered runs, all with homers, including back-to-back home runs by Max Muncy and A.J. Pollock in the eighth inning. Mookie Betts hit a solo shot in the seventh inning, and Cody Bellinger, who has had a miserable season, added another in the eighth. Corey Seager then blasted a two-run homer a few batters later, to give the Dodgers the 11-9 lead. It was a comeback reminiscent of the "Back-to-Back-to-Back-to-Back" almost 15 years ago in September of 2006.

Skipper Dave Roberts discussed Scherzer's start and the comeback by the Dodgers after the game.

"He just didn’t have good command. At times the curveball was good. The cutter and changeup just weren’t commanded. He’s picked us up many times over. We picked him up."

The comeback kept the Dodgers two games back of San Francisco, who managed to squeak out another victory, 1-0 against the last place Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Dodgers victory might have come with concern over Max Scherzer's performance, but Scherzer has proven time and time again to be a big game performer. More than anything, the Dodger offense finally came alive, something that had been mostly missing over the course of the past few weeks. If the pitching struggles, a locked in Dodger offense is always capable of picking up the slack.

Sep 30, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodger Bats Come Alive And Save Max Scherzer's Rough Final Start

50 seconds ago
USATSI_16803396
News

Dodgers Albert Pujols Hits the COVID-19 Injured List

Sep 29, 2021
USATSI_16667155
News

Max Scherzer Shares an Emotional Moment with Fan

Sep 28, 2021
Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (left) with outfielder Mookie Betts against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the home opener at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Are Still Favored to Win the World Series

Sep 28, 2021
USATSI_16810267
News

Madison Bumgarner Goes Petty, Buys Former Teammate Tickets to Root Against Dodgers

Sep 27, 2021
Feb 12, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (left) and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman react during a press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Win 100+ Games for Third Time In Five Years

Sep 27, 2021
Oct 6, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates after hitting a one run single off of San Diego Padres relief pitcher Matt Strahm (not pictured) during the sixth inning in game one of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Insider Predicts a Cody Bellinger Trade, but Why LA Would & Wouldn't Trade the Former MVP

Sep 26, 2021
News

Max Scherzer Says Dodgers Doesn't Know How to be in 2nd Place

Sep 24, 2021