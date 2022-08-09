Dodgers News: Former NL MVP Has Epic Game In Prime Time Clash

It's not too often that a three-game sweep against your rivals gets outshined by a historic moment, but for Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger, that's exactly what happened. An already historic franchise left room for more history to be made with the former NL MVP taking the moment.

The Dodgers back-to-back series sweeps against the Giants and the Padres put them at eight games won in row and 11 of the last 12. A monumental moment for the franchise and huge confidence boost for the postseason as they continue to steamroll the competition.

Unfortunately for Bellinger, his numbers have steadily dropped since his MVP season so naturally any spark could hopefully catch some momentum and confidence moving forward. On Sunday in the final game against the Padres, Bellinger might have gotten what he was looking for.

Bellinger went yard not once, but twice, in the same game and brought his total to 15 home runs on the season. A great game to say the least, but it wasn't the first time Bellinger did this against the Padres this season.

With his night, Bellinger became the first player in Dodgers history to have two multi home run games against the Padres in a single season. With a team that holds a laundry list of all time great hitters, athletes and hall of famers, this is a great list to be apart of.

His two home runs marks the 15th time in Bellinger's career with multiple home runs in the same game and his third time against the Padres. Bellinger seems to have the Padres number, but let's see if he can keep the momentum going.