Dodgers News: Julio Urias Finishes Third in NL Cy Young Award

In the hearts of Dodgers fans, Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias did everything right and was poised to win the NL Cy Young Award. Urias finished with an NL best 2.16 ERA and a 17-7 record, but Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara won the award.

In his sixth season in the league, earning his second All-Star nod, Alcantara earns his first career Cy Young Award. An impressive feat for the young ace.

Alcantara beat out Urias and Braves pitcher Max Fried after an impressive 14-9 record and 2.28 ERA. What pushes Alcantara over the top was his league leading 228 and 2/3 innings pitched with six complete games in 32 starts.

In comparison, Urias only pitched 175 innings in 31 starts. 23 of the 32 starts for Alcantara came agains teams with a .500 record or better. Urias can make an argument for his dominance against the better teams as he made 16 of his 31 starts against them.

During that span, Urias compiled an 11-3 record with an even more impressive 1.45 ERA against the teams. Nonetheless, Alcantara is deserving of the award with his impressive display all season long and ability to dominate over an entire game.

The accolades will continue to come for Urias, who will undoubtably continue to dominate at the position, but the goal for Urias is to win a World Series championship. The Dodgers were on the cusp of making a deep postseason run before the pitching unit fell apart when it mattered the most.

Urias' domination is a direct correlation to the Dodgers success and he will look to repeat his Cy Young runner-up level season.