Dodgers News: LA Inks Another Depth Option at Catcher

When one catcher leaves, another one comes. The Twins recently signed dodgers backup catcher Tony Wolters after appearing in just two games. But the Dodgers moved on quickly and added to their depth with David Freitas.

Freitas signed a minor league deal with the team but hasn't appeared in major league play since 2019 with the Brewers and Mariners. Freitas also spent time in the Korean Baseball Organization in 2021 before making his way back to Triple-A in 2022.

Last season, Freitas finished with a .239 batting average on 27 hits in 36 games.

His numbers don't necessarily pop out but they are higher than his .200 minor-league career average and of course, the Dodgers love their farm system and perhaps they can learn to develop Freitas. As the Dodgers have been doing all off-season long, they love signing their low-risk deals.

It's clear the Dodgers have little use for Freitas now, with Will Smith and Austin Barnes still manning the position. Plus Diego Cartaya is slowly making his way as a top prospect in the catcher position.

There's still not much certainty of how the Dodgers are going to handle the rest of the off-season, but perhaps the Dodgers are setting up for something much bigger. With plenty of money left to work with and plenty more depth signings in the future, a huge blockbuster trade can be in the cards for a championship-aspired team. We'll see what they decide to do next.