Dodgers News: LA Sets New Record In Historic 2022 Season

As if the Dodgers haven't done enough this season, more records continue to be broken that we don't even think of. The Dodgers set a new franchise record for wins and continue to stack them up with the possibility of being tied for third most wins all time, but a new record was broken in their 6-4 victory against the Rockies on Saturday.

Earlier this season, the Dodgers had two seven-game multi-run winning streaks. A fantastic achievement considering the level of dominance the Dodgers has been able to achieve. But with another multi-run victory against the Rockies, the Dodgers overtook the 1998 Yankees for a wild record.

The pressure remains on the Dodgers to prove they are the team to beat since being crowned the World Series favorites coming into the season. LA's main goal now is to not let such an impressive season come to waste.

Even with their losses in the pitching unit, the Dodgers still have give up the least amount of runs while scoring the most runs. The Dodgers not being at full strength still remains one of the most feared teams in the league.

If the Dodgers keep playing at this rate, it will be hard to find a team capable of beating the team. At this point, the only team the Dodgers should fear are themselves.