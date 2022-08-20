Dodgers News: Max Muncy's New Swing Has Paid Off For the Dodgers

When you are a true professional of the game, you don't let a slow start to a season completely detour what you set out to do since the beginning. Max Muncy is that professional and his patience has begun to pay off for the Dodgers organization.



Muncy suffered a UCL tear during his 2021 All-Star season and has struggled for the most part of his recovery. Muncy has hit 15 home runs on just a .185 batting average, a huge drop off from his 36 home run season.

In just the past 14 games alone, Muncy has hit nine home runs on a .320 batting average and has posted a 1.184 OPS. This is all thanks to a slight change Muncy decided to make to turn his season around (quotes via Fabian Ardaya, The Athletic).

“The Dodgers discussed moving his hands around or changing how Muncy stood in the box. On a whim, he tried a different approach in the cage before a game last month at Coors Field. As the pitch would arrive, he’d take a half step back with his left leg, getting his back hip higher, and better positioning his shoulders. Doing so redistributed his body back down and forward rather than up and under the ball.”

As strange as it sounds, it has worked out for Muncy. It doesn't have to look or sounds pretty as long as Muncy is finding ways to put his team in a better position to score or putting points up on the board.

It's a breath of fresh air to see Muncy stepping it up for the Dodgers when they need him most.