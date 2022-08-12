Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Midseason Pickup Notes Similarities Between 2022 & 2016 LA Teams

Dodgers News: Midseason Pickup Notes Similarities Between 2022 & 2016 LA Teams

Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson knows a thing or two when it comes to winning ball games.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When you play for the Dodgers, you win games. Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson and his team are in the midst of a 10-game win streak, but this feeling of winning is not something out of the ordinary for Thompson. 

Thompson first played for the Dodgers in 2016 before being picked up by the club again midway through the 2022 season. Winning was a formula for the Dodgers in 2016 and remains the same now in 2022. Thompson discussed the similar mindset he has had since day one in Dodger blue (quotes via J.P. Hoornstra, The OC Register).

“I think it’s pretty expected here, that’s kind of the crazy thing. We’re just trying to take it one game at a time. That’s how it has been, or at least that’s how it was six years ago when I was here: just try to go win a baseball game today. This group is certainly very capable of winning every day. It’s pretty cool.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Dodgers haven't just been winning games. In fact, they've been dominating their opponents and have won all 10 of their games in a row by multiple runs. 

Win streaks are nice, but glory is nicer and Thompson is all too familiar of coming up short of the World Series. The Dodgers finished with 91 wins in 2016, good enough for first in the NL West, but would eventually lose in the NLCS to the eventual World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

If the Dodgers can keep up their level of play, they can go down as one of the greatest Dodgers teams in the history of the franchise. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18738485_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Shoots Down Comparisons Between 2022 Team & 'magical' 2017 Squad

By Staff Writer13 hours ago
USATSI_18772788_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Doc Made Pinch-Hitting Decision Because of Steph Curry

By Staff Writer14 hours ago
USATSI_18846741_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: MLB Expert Reveals the Secrets to Julio Urias' Recent Success

By Staff Writer15 hours ago
USATSI_9270722_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Wild Brawl Between Padres and Giants Fans at Petco Park Goes Viral

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
USATSI_13021233_168396005_lowres
News

Dodger Freddie Freeman Shares Touching First Pitch Moment With His Son

By Selena Marquez17 hours ago
USATSI_18851777_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Red Hot Max Muncy Exited Wednesday's Game Due to Injury

By Adam Salcido19 hours ago
USATSI_17901626_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Announces Target Return Date For Dustin May

By AJ Gonzalez21 hours ago
USATSI_15930651_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dustin May's Recent Rehab Start Gets All of Baseball Twitter Buzzing

By Selena MarquezAug 11, 2022 11:00 AM EDT