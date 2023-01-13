Dodgers News: New Infielder Talks About Expectations and Where He'll Play in LA

The first name that comes to mind after the signing of Miguel Rojas is Gavin Lux. It was presumed Lux would takeover the starting position but with more depth being added perhaps at one point during the season fans will see Rojas starting at shortstop.

Luckily for the Dodgers, Rojas has experience playing all around the infield and someone who has been familiar with the culture of the Dodgers from 2014. Rojas doesn't provide the fireworks fans had originally hoped for but he can still be utilized across the lineup.

The flurry of possibilities may not be a traditional one but it's one Rojas is open in pursuing. Rojas already is speaking like a true leader of the team (via iHeartRadio).

"My main focus is play shortstop, to play second base, and to play third base, to play first base... where ever they need me I'll be ready to help. You guys know that I came up in '14 and I played different positions and nothing has changed on that side."



Dave Roberts will have some decisions to make moving forward but it's clear the organization still saw a need in the position. Rojas can still provide help at a lost cost.

Although Rojas' first stint with the team wasn't too memorable despite helping Clayton Kershaw achieve a no-hitter, perhaps his newest chance can spark some magic. Rojas is set to enter his 10th season in the league and will look to provide the leadership the Dodgers have continued to command in their organization.