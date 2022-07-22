Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Padres All-Stars React to Getting Booed by LA Fans

LA fans show their hometown pride as they boo All-Star members of Padres
Los Angeles is known for having a very diverse sports crowd with its large population, but of course the hometown faithful will stick to their teams through thick and thin. Even in a moment like the All-Star game the pride still shows from their fans inside their home arena. 

During Tuesday's All-Star game lineup announcement, the NL West rival San Diego Padres were represented by Manny Machado, Joe Musgrove and Jake Cronenworth. With little surprise, Dodgers fans immediately booed the players with Cornenworth taking in the moment (quotes via Kevin Acee, The San Diego Union-Tribune).

“This is the first time I got booed at Dodger Stadium. So that’s pretty awesome."

Machado got traded about halfway through the season to the Dodgers and would even play in the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, Machado and the Dodgers did not win it all and Machado eventually signed with the Padres in the off-season. 

Normally when you get booed in an opponents stadium, it can cause nerves to alter a tough matchup. Nothing like a little home field advantage.

However, in a stage like the All-Star game, it's all for fun and normally a sign of friendly banter or respect. Which is exactly how Machado saw it.  

“They love me... You come to a city that is your rival and right up the street, that’s just the beauty of baseball. It’s just fun. It’s a great stadium to play at.”

Not all the players in the Padres were used to being booed. Musgrove went as far as asking Cronenworth if they were really getting booed. Cronenworth simply replied, 

“Dude, we have ‘Padres’ on our jersey, we’re getting booed.”

Of course, the San Diego players were inevitably booed by the throngs of Dodgers fans in attendance. As they should be.

