Dodgers News: Things Are Back to Normal for Max Muncy Following Painful Offseason a Year Ago

The infielder is active this offseason and able to head into this season healthy.

After a couple of setback seasons due to injury, infielder Max Muncy is feeling confident this offseason heading into the upcoming season.

At the end of the 2021 season, Muncy suffered from a brutal left elbow injury which later involved a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) as well.

On an episode with Dodgers Nation, the 32-year-old discussed the differences between that year’s offseason as a player in rehab, in comparison to this current offseason:

“It’s been great. It’s nice to be healthy going into the offseason again. Been able to actually work out really hard which has been nice. Last year with the elbow injury I wasn’t able to do anything at all, and obviously I feel like that hurt me a lot. I’m a guy who likes to get after it in the offseason, so it’s nice to be able to get back into that.”

Before his injury, Muncy had an incredible season. The infielder hit .249/.368/.527 with 26 doubles, 36 home runs, and 94 RBI over 592 plate appearances.

Now that he is healthy and pain-free, the World Series Champion foreshadows that 2023 will be a great year for him given that he can actually train enough leading up to Opening Day.

“I really feel like one of the most important parts of being a player is the offseason. I feel like that’s where you make your most gains, and you’re able to get the most endurance for the season. And the two worst years I’ve had, last year obviously coming off the injury, but I wasn’t able to work out at all in the offseason. And then in 20, I had a really good offseason, and then we had the Covid thing, and so then it was like, well here’s three months where you’re doing a workout in the backyard, which didn’t really amount to anything. So my two worst years have come off years where I haven’t really been able to get my offseason workouts in, so I feel like that’s one of the most integral parts of being a player, is getting after it in the offseason.”

Things are already looking better for the two-time All-Star this season. This week, MLB Networks even placed the lefty on their Top 10 Right Now list for third basemen.

With the season around the corner, Muncy will continue to work at getting back to the MVP-caliber player that fans remember him to be.