Dodgers News: Trayce Thompson's Down Month Not A Concern For Dave Roberts

Dodger outfielder Trayce Thompson still remains a valuable asset for the Dodgers

When you have the support of your head coach it provides a huge boost of morale no matter how poorly you are playing. For a guy like Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson who still is searching for a solidified roster spot for the postseason, this can be the difference needed. 

Thompson has shown signs of what he is capable of in the midst of a star studded roster. Since June, Thompson has batted a .265 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI's. 

The numbers don't pop out, especially in September when he batted just a .159 with five home runs and 12 RBI's, but it's been enough to help the Dodgers break their franchise record in wins. Dave Roberts sees the consistency Thompson is capable of and is not ready to give up on him just yet (quotes via J.P. Hoornstra, The OC Register).

“He’s obviously since he came up he’s had some big hits for us and played great defense and performed very consistently. The last couple weeks I think it’s been a little grind for him, but he’s still taking walks when he needs to. For him to get a couple hits I thought was really good. He’s hitting good pitching. His quality of at-bat isn’t going unnoticed.”

Thompson has until Friday to fully prove what he is capable of but the track record shows he will more than likely be seen in the Dodgers postseason rotation. The Dodgers will have extra time to prepare before heading into the NLDS giving Thompson some time away from the field to work on his craft. 

