Dodgers News: Trea Turner Remains Thankful For Winning Silver Slugger Award

The hard work truly continues to pay off for Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

If being one of the best shortstops in the league wasn't enough praise for a guy like Trea Turner, maybe winning his first career Silver Slugger Award will bring him into the limelight. Of course, even without the award Turner has been respected among the MLB's elite as one of the top players in the league. 

Despite winning the award, Turner choose to remain humble with everything he has learned to receive such an honor. The success of the Dodgers heavily rode on what Turner was doing all season long, but that doesn't stop Turner from praising the organization and his loved ones (via MLB).

“It means a lot,” Turner said. “To win this award means you had to compete every day, so, for me, this just means I competed. I was out there as much as I could be. And tried to put it all together as much as I could each and every day. I think at the end of the year, if you can do that then the stats are pretty good. And it’s been cool to receive this award. And I appreciate it and I know my mom’s happy.”

Dodgers fans want Turner back but this award also gives Turner that much more leverage to ask for the money he feels comfortable with accepting. Turner can run it back with the Dodgers for the right price, but with teams salivating over the idea of Turner being a part of their squad, it's starting to look that much more unfortunate for Dodgers fans. 

