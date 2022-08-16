Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Watch Mookie Betts Share Incredible Moment with Young Fan

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts is for the fans.
Going out to a Dodgers game is an experience any LA native should experience at-least once in their lifetime. If not, a few hundred. You go out and hope for a great time and game, but chances are you won't be playing catch with one of the best outfielders in the game in Mookie Betts

Well for this lucky young fan, that is exactly what happened. It was supposed to be a normal day at the ball park but this kid was smart enough to bring a sign that said "Mookie, Wanna Play Catch?" to the Brewers stadium.

Mookie is all for the fans, so of course he wanted to play catch with this kid.

A moment that didn't just last one throw, but for most of the time in between innings. This is all that was needed to make him a lifelong Mookie fan with memories that will last a lifetime. 

Mookie is known for having a special bond with the fans which is what Dodgers fans love about him. Always humble yet one of the premiere super stars in the league.

Mookie once gave a fan a bat in exchange for Reds outfielder TJ Friedl's first home run ball of his career. The Reds fan obliged to give the ball back as Mookie exchanged him for a new ball, but quickly came back with an even better gift for the fan being so kind.

The Dodgers got not only a great ball player, but a great guy off the field. Don't ever change Mookie. 

