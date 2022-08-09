Skip to main content
Dodgers News: National Pundit Slams Boston Front Office for Mookie Betts Trade

The Dodgers acquisition Mookie Betts during the 2020 season still haunts The Ringer founder Bill Simmons.

The Dodgers have been one of the hottest teams in the MLB and are coming off a three-game series sweep against the San Diego Padres. Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts made his presence known accruing at-least two hits each game and improved his batting average .275.

The Dodgers success has come with the firepower of their loaded roster with Betts arguably being the biggest difference during their World Series run. This of course makes sports fans relive some of their worst nightmares, which includes the trade deal that sent Betts and David Price to the Dodgers. 

Ringer podcast host and longtime Boston sports fan Bill Simmons still believes that the trade to the Dodgers is the absolute worst Boston trade he has seen in his lifetime. 

To some, Simmons may seem like he is overreacting, but the numbers don't lie and Betts has been worth every penny for the Dodgers. With the recent news of Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers possibly being on the move, a rumor that gave Simmons flashbacks of what happened to Betts, raises concern for the Boston native. 

During his three seasons spent so far with the Dodgers, Betts has earned a Silver Slugger, Gold Glove, a pair of All-Star appearances, and a second place finish in the 2020 NL MVP voting to future teammate Freddie Freeman. 

The Dodgers immediately gave Betts a 12-year, $365 million extension after the trade and its safe to say the Dodgers took the right risk of signing him till near the end of his career. 

