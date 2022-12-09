Dodgers News: We Almost Saw The Last Of Clayton Kershaw

The stars could have aligned properly and the Dodgers would have been World Series champions. The punctuation mark to a stellar all around season for the Dodgers that would have been capped off with a second World Series ring for Clayton Kershaw.

The final hurdle for Kershaw's career may have been a fantastic one and we could have seen the last of Kershaw. Instead, Kershaw comes back to the Dodgers on a one-year deal giving it at least one more chance to add to his resumé.

There's no better way to end a career than with some good years left in your tank and riding off into the sunset with a World Series ring. He told access Dodgers earlier this week such an ending would have been considered if it played out that way.

“I think, going into, like, the way that we’ve decided to do it, my family and I, year to year, a lot is riding on what happens in the postseason to depend on what you’re going to do next year. So, if we were to win the World Series, I don’t know what would have happened. That’s a pretty good way to end things. So I’m not sure exactly what we would’ve done. But ending it the way that it did, it just felt, kind of left a sour taste in our mouth. And, like I said, we just didn’t feel done yet, so we were excited to get back out there.”

The records are set in stone and there isn't much left for Kershaw to accomplish. Instead, he brings it back one more season to help this team win.

A true leader of the game.