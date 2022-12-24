Dodgers News: Will Smith Wanted Turner for '10, 11 More Years' in Blue

The market for Trea Turner was too hot for the Dodgers to keep up

It seemed written on the wall after the NLDS loss that Trea Turner would inevitably find a new home. What wasn't written was that the Dodgers failed to find a replacement for Turner.

Now, the Dodgers have some huge question marks at the shortstop position heading into the 2023 season, but of course, replicating Turner's production seemed close to impossible.

Turner had a career year earning his first career Silver Slugger and making his second All-Star appearance.

He was also one of the most durable players in the league appearing in at least 160 games for the second time in his career. Turner was a huge reason the Dodgers were so successful and Will Smith told the MLB Network what most LA fans would have wished out of Turner.

“Trea’s a stud. You see the speed every night, the power. Great shortstop and just overall great player. We’re going to miss him. I would have loved for him to come back and be with us for 10, 11 more years. But congrats to him. I know he’s excited about it, his family’s excited about it. And couldn’t be happier for him.”

The Dodgers' regular season success would have remained for many years to come with Turner and company. Turner reproducing that level of play seemed like a long shot but for someone with his talent, it's a chance you take.

Turner gets his wish of playing on the East Coast and got deservingly paid for his efforts. Smith and the rest of the Dodgers fanbase can now only ponder what could have been with Turner.