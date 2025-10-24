Dodgers Notes: Alex Vesia Update, Kiké Hernandez Set to Make History, Tarik Skubal Trade?
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Alex Vesia is away from the team to attend to a personal matter. LA will look to replace the southpaw reliever on the World Series roster — and finalize it by Friday morning — as the entire Dodgers community is with Vesia and his family at this time.
In other news, utility star Kiké Hernández is set to make Dodgers history during the Fall Classic. Longtime Dodger Justin Turner previously held a record as one fan favorite will surpass another this week.
Finally, an MLB insider spoke on what a potential trade would look like for Detroit Tigers Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal. The Northern California native would obviously cost a mighty haul, but with one year remaining on his contract, a trade would only make sense if the Tigers have no intentions of paying him his deserved contract in the future. The Dodgers would obviously be a top destination for him.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
