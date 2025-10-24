Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: Alex Vesia Update, Kiké Hernandez Set to Make History, Tarik Skubal Trade?

Gabe Smallson

Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) reacts after a strike out in the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 9, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) reacts after a strike out in the eleventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Alex Vesia is away from the team to attend to a personal matter. LA will look to replace the southpaw reliever on the World Series roster — and finalize it by Friday morning — as the entire Dodgers community is with Vesia and his family at this time.

In other news, utility star Kiké Hernández is set to make Dodgers history during the Fall Classic. Longtime Dodger Justin Turner previously held a record as one fan favorite will surpass another this week.

Finally, an MLB insider spoke on what a potential trade would look like for Detroit Tigers Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal. The Northern California native would obviously cost a mighty haul, but with one year remaining on his contract, a trade would only make sense if the Tigers have no intentions of paying him his deserved contract in the future. The Dodgers would obviously be a top destination for him.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Announce Star Reliever is Away From Team for Personal Matter Ahead of World Series

Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez Set to Break Longstanding Justin Turner Record

MLB Insider Talks Dodgers' Potential Package in Blockbuster Tarik Skubal Trade

Aeronautics and Astronautics Student Pauses Studies to Pitch for Dodgers

Longtime Dodgers Scout, Former Pitcher, Dies

Can Alex Vesia Pitch for Dodgers in World Series If He's Off the Initial Roster?

Dodgers Could Lose Coach to NL Rival as Next Manager: Report

Dodgers Tweets of the Day:

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/News