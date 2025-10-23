Dodgers Announce Star Reliever is Away From Team for Personal Matter Ahead of World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced star reliever Alex Vesia is away from the team because of a personal matter.
The Dodgers released a statement Thursday afternoon regarding Vesia and his family less than 24 hours before Game 1 of the World Series.
"It's with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter," the Dodgers' statement read. "The entire organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date."
The Dodgers are in the process of trying to figure out how replace Vesia on the World Series roster. The defending champions have until Friday morning to finalize their 26-man roster.
Manager Dave Roberts spoke on the matter Thursday.
“I think right now we’re in the mode of trying to understand the process, the rules — a way that we can sort of try to navigate the roster," Roberts said. "I think we have a little bit of time ... to finalize our roster. But yeah, we’re going through the process of trying to backfill his spot on the roster.”
The absence of Vesia signifies the Dodgers will not have one of their best left-handed relievers, which is of course a secondary matter. As for whether Vesia is set to miss the World Series, Roberts provided an answer.
“I think we’re just going day to day,” Roberts said, “with really no expectations.”
