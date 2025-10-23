Dodgers' Kiké Hernandez Set to Break Longstanding Justin Turner Record
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had countless stars play for their iconic franchise, but when it comes to the postseason, Kiké Hernández always seems to take things up a notch.
He has followed suit this October, hitting just .203 across 92 regular season appearances, and hitting .306 so far in the postseason, but he will have a chance to make some incredible team history during the Fall Classic.
Former Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner currently holds the Dodgers franchise postseason record for appearances with 86, and Hernández is currently at 85. He will match Turner during his next postseason outing, and take the record for himself if he enters during two games.
Hernández got a little emotional when asked how he feels regarding how close he is to having such a record for the Dodgers.
"Humbled, fortunate," Hernández answered. "This is not just any franchise, man. This is the LA Dodgers. They've been around for a long time, and they have a lot of history. And for a guy like me from Puerto Rico, kind of swam against the current my entire life, to be sitting in this position is pretty special.
"But at the same time, I haven't really wanted to reflect too much on it because there's going to be a time for that once I'm done playing, and I'm going to have a lot of years to reflect on it.
"But for now, I'm just, I mean, as cool as that is and I'm going to take that to the grave with me, I'm just focused on today.
"And it will be cool if my name is up there with the most Dodger World Series ever. But to be creeping up on playing the most playoff games as a Dodger is something that I never really dreamed of or thought that would happen.
"That's something that is pretty special and I wasn't really aware of it until you just said that. So that's why I'm caught a little off guard, sorry."
Hernández has played a pivotal part in the Dodgers' success this season as a utility player more than capable of filling in wherever he is needed. These records, however, will have far less meaning unless the Dodgers can pull out four more wins to secure another World Series title.
