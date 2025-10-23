Can Alex Vesia Pitch for Dodgers in World Series If He's Off the Initial Roster?
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Thursday that left-handed pitcher Alex Vesia is away from the team due to a "deeply personal family matter."
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was asked about Vesia's status for the World Series shortly after, but didn't have much information to provide.
“I think right now we’re in the mode of trying to understand the process, the rules — a way that we can sort of try to navigate the roster,” Roberts said. “We’re going through the process of trying to backfill his spot on the roster.”
When asked if Vesia could return at some point in the World Series, Roberts said the team isn't yet looking that far ahead.
“I think we’re just going day to day,” Roberts said, “with really no expectations.”
While the Dodgers are unlikely to have Vesia for the start of the World Series, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times provided some information on a postseason rule the Dodgers could utilize to potentially get him back later, if he's able to return.
"One potential option for the Dodgers could be to put Alex Vesia on the Family Medical Emergency List," Harris wrote on X. "That comes with a minimum duration of three days, but would allow them to put him back on the roster later in the series if he's able to return by then (and replace him with someone else in the meantime)."
In the meantime, the Dodgers will have to replace Vesia, who's been one of the team's most important players this postseason. He's made six consecutive scoreless appearances, and has a 3.86 ERA across 4.2 innings in October.
