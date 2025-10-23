MLB Insider Talks Dodgers' Potential Package in Blockbuster Tarik Skubal Trade
If a general manager has the chance to make a move to get starting pitcher Tarik Skubal on their roster, they're picking up the phone.
Skubal is among the top two or three pitchers in baseball right now and at just 28 years old, Skubal has multiple years remaining in his prime condition. In 2025, he held a 2.21 ERA with a 13-6 record as a starter in the regular season. While a Skubal trade would shock the baseball world, it's not as unlikely as it might seem on the surface.
More news: Dodgers Reportedly Made Competitive Offer to Keep Walker Buehler This Past Offseason
Skubal has just one year remaining on his contract, giving the Detroit Tigers a lot to consider as they determine whether to extend him, trade him or wait until the 2026 trade deadline. Skubal is likely to command a massive salary, and if the Tigers plan to let him walk, perhaps trading him now for a massive haul of players and prospects is a more beneficial option.
But what would it take to obtain the likely first back-to-back AL Cy Young winner since Pedro Martinez in 1999 and 2000? MLB.com's Mark Feinsand looked to the Corbin Burnes trade in February 2024 between the Brewers and Orioles in comparison.
More news: One Player Has Already Won a World Series Ring in Dodgers vs Blue Jays
According to multiple executives, the Tigers should expect a greater haul for Skubal than what the Brewers received for Burnes: left-hander DL Hall, Infielder Joey Ortiz, two Top 100 prospects and a Competitive Balance Round A Draft pick.
As is to be expected when any major talent is on the trading block, the Dodgers could be a contender to scoop Skubal, but the move wouldn't come without a major cost.
"A Dodgers deal would potentially have to include outfielder Josue De Paula, Los Angeles’ No. 1 prospect and the No. 13 prospect in baseball," Feinsand wrote for MLB.com. "The Dodgers have seven players currently on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list – not to mention an inexpensive, budding star in Roki Sasaki – giving president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman a number of chips to use in a deal if he chooses to make his pitching-rich club even richer."
Skubal's theoretical addition to a lineup already consisting of Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto would be terrifying and might have the chops to rank among the most dominant pitching rotations in MLB history.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.