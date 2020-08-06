Dodgers Progress Report Two Weeks In

"The good, the bad and the ugly" doesn't apply because with the Dodgers sitting 9-3 two weeks into their season, it's almost all good. Plus, "the good, the really good and the oh-my-God" doesn't exactly roll off the tongue. And we don't want to pick on poor Austin Barnes.



So let's just list the accomplishments, shall we.

The pitching staff leads the National League in both ERA at 2.42 and WHIP at 1.042. They've done well with 113 strikeouts in 119 innings, two intentional walks and five hit by pitches, including zero by Joe Kelly. Ross Stripling leads the starters in won-loss (3-0), innings (18) and strikeouts (16), and would lead in WHIP (1.000) if not for Clayton Kershaw's one-start 0.529. Julio Urias has a 2.62 ERA, Dustin May is at 2.63 with 15 strikeouts in 13 2/3 and Walker Buehler has essentially made two Spring Training starts, which hasn't been of much help to anyone. Alex Wood is the club's seventh best starter (behind the above-mentioned five and Tony Gonsolin).

The bullpen sports a 1.47 ERA, a 1.000 WHIP and a .180/.276/.222 opponents batting line. Small sample size or not, .180/.276/.222. Pleasant surprises by relievers include Dennis Santana (8 Ks in 5 1/3, 0.938), Jake McGee (0.00, .133 batting average against), Adam Kolarek (0.00, 0.600) and Scott Alexander (0.00, .182 BAA). While he hasn't blown a save, Kenley Jansen continues to frighten the masses.

Dodgers team pitching versus right-hand batters: .205/.281/.319. And vs. LHB: .187/.267/.275.

Los Angeles hitters lead their sport in total bases (206) and are one behind the Yankees in home runs (22). They're ninth in batting average (.241), eighth in on base percentage (.334) and second behind the Yanks in slugging (.444).

The subs are hitting .400/.429/1.100, the veteran 31-35-year-old players lead the team with a .273/.343/.500 slash line and the 26-30 year olds are doing most of the heavy lifting (with 16 homers and 42 RBIs). Designated hitters are at .280/379/.500 with 2 HR and 8 RBIs and pinch hitters are at .200/.273/.400 with no homers and one run plated.

While L.A. has some struggling batsman including Cody Bellinger (.170/.214/.302 -- and yes, it's fair to blame it on the new stance), Max Muncy (.176/.333/.392) and obviously Barnes (.100/.182/.100), it seems as though every player on the roster has found a way to contribute in one way or another. Or in more than way.

Outstanding offensive starts-to-the-season include Corey Seager (.347/.396/.612, with three homers and seven RBIs ), AJ Pollock (.324/.375/.676, 3 HR, 6 RBIs) and Mookie Betts (.289/.347/.533, 2 and 6).

Betts numbers don't tell the story. You simply have to watch the man play on a daily basis. He does absolutely everything well. And "well" doesn't begin to describe the level of play. The winter trade with the Red Sox was the greatest in Los Angeles Dodgers history (and maybe before too long, franchise history) and the $365 million contract is the best signing in club history, bar none. Just keep watching for overwhelming evidence of the above. And enjoy. I know I am.

L.A. leads baseball in run differential, at +33. With four errors in 12 games, the club ranks fourth in team fielding percentage, and leads in total chances (488), putouts (357) and assists (tied with Kansas City at 127). Translation: If the Dodgers aren't the best team in baseball, they're pretty damn close.

After concluding their longest road trip of the year last night in San Diego (see Chris Taylor's game-ending peg here), the Dodgers are 7-2 on the road, and after a well-earned day off today will begin a seven-game homestand with a weekend series against the Giants followed by four with the Padres. Plenty of tickets remain (oops, sorry).

Anticipated highlights of the next week include Kershaw's second start of the year (his debut was a complete success), Buehler's first good outing of the campaign (yes, he should've thrown during the shutdown) and the return to the lineup of Mr. Betts, who has missed three starts with a sore middle finger, which he didn't get flipping off the Astros. That's Kelly's purview.

All things considered, Los Angeles is as good as advertised. A solid A grade. Dave Roberts, weird lineups and an inability to wear a mask properly notwithstanding, gets credit, as does the front office for putting this particular group in place. The Dodgers will probably win the NL West and will definitely be in the postseason. And then we'll just see about October, which is always the case.

Can we forecast a significant trade at the deadline (August 31 for the final time)? I have no idea. What I have an idea about is Mookie Betts, who is so good it's almost unfair. And it's absolutely unfair to Boston, not that we're losing any sleep over that.

And remember, glove conquers all.

Howard Cole has been writing about baseball on the internet since Y2K. Follow him on Twitter.