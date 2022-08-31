Dodgers Prospects: James Outman is Absolutely on Fire

There's being hot, being red hot, and being on fire at the plate... then there's whatever Dodgers outfield prospect James Outman is doing.

The fan favorite made waves last Friday when he put together the first hitting cycle at Oklahoma City in 11 years. Four days later, he decided to do it again.

Have a look at his latest feat...

Outman has been on a roll of late at Triple-A hitting .765 with a gaudy 1.882 on-base-plus-slugging (OPS) over his last 4 games with OKC. Since returning to AAA earlier this month, he has 17 hits in 35 at-bats (.486) with 6 doubles, 4 triples, 4 home runs, 21 runs batted in, and yes, those two cycles.

The outfielder quickly made fans during a brief stint with the big league Dodgers this summer. Even then, he was pretty hot at the plate, hitting to the tune of .462 with a 1.409 OPS in 16 plate appearances.

With major league rosters expanding to 28 tomorrow, surely fans will be clamoring for the return of Outman. But he'll have to wait a bit longer down at AAA and hope for another big league opportunity some time in September. As it stands, the Dodgers already plan on adding righty-swinging infielder Miguel Vargas to the roster on Thursday, as well as some guy named Clayton Kershaw.

Outman's time will come, but for now, you'll have to keep an eye on the box score down at AAA.