Dodgers: Radical Roster Shift Leaves LA Super Fan in Disbelief

Since an early exit in the postseason, the Dodgers have stood pat while more than a dozen players have left the roster -- with many already signing big deals with new teams. Of the biggest names on the way out, Cody Bellinger and Justin Turner are really the most shocking.

Both Belli and JT have been lineup stalwarts during LA's extended run of dominance. Usually, the Dodgers are a team that adds talent to bolster the roster, not the ones who let it walk. And that has one true blue super fan a bit concerned.

Country music star Brad Paisley is a massive Dodger fan and can be found at his fair share of games during the season. Over the years, Paisley has grown a strong bond with some of the star veterans in the clubhouse. They share the love of music and the bond of Dodger baseball.

Now, seeing some of his favorite players and honest good friends leave, the singer is concerned about the identity of the Dodgers going forward.

"We won't know obviously until next season whether (losing these players) were good things or indifferent. We'll see I just don't know. We've been spoiled for several years now getting guys like Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts the year before. They've spoiled us for awhile but this feels like... this is a different identity all of a sudden. Thank god Clayton (Kershaw) is back so we have that. Losing Justin puts a lot more pressure on Clayton to be that leader for the team and keep the identity, but we lost a big leader this week.

Justin Turner grew to be the leader of the clubhouse over the years and someone that manager Dave Roberts turned to when tough conversations needed to be had with younger players. The loss of his voice is something that could lead to some interesting growing pains for Dave and the Dodgers.