Dodgers Roster News: Left-Hander Becomes Free Agent After Option is Declined

As the Dodgers continue to roll into the off-season, the team announced that they have declined their club option on Dodgers pitcher Danny Duffy. Duffy appeared in 13 games this season for the Kansas City Royals before being traded at the deadline for minor league pitcher Zach Willeman.

Duffy was slated to make seven million for the 2023 season before the team declined his option. The money saved can be used on another potential target in free agency as the team looks to bolster their pitching unit.

Andrew Friedman has also been vocal of bringing Justin Turner back to the team. With this move, Turner can be cut from the team and then offered a new contract with the extra cap space created.

This of course doesn't shy away from the fact that the Dodgers pitching unit can use all the help it can get after the meltdown of injuries and no faith in a closer sprung up right before the postseason began.

The Dodgers hitting didn't make it much easier, but it's never easy going into a postseason with your projected starters being out for the season or still slowly recovering from other injuries.

It remains to be seen what moves the Dodgers will make during the off-season, especially with Stan Kasten being open about making moves fans may not expect. However, fans shouldn't be worried because at-least the team is aware there are some holes that need to be fixed in order to become legit championship contenders once again.