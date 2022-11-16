Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: LA Could Sway Justin Verlander's Market in Free Agency

The Dodgers could use all the help in there pitching rotation
Age is just a number for Astros pitcher Justin Verlander as he is coming off his second World Series title with the team. Verlander was also apart of the cheating scandal team that took down the Dodgers, but it doesn't stop the team from possibly pursuing the veteran. 

After the breakdown during the postseason it's clear the Dodgers will look to all directions to get help in the pitching unit. Verlander can provide the spark they are looking for as they emerge as a possible landing destination.

Verlander turns 40 in February and with two championships under his belt he will look to test the market and get as much money as he can before his career his over. Luckily for Verlander, he still has plenty left in the tank and championship contenders like the Mets, Yankees and Dodgers will look to persuade him to join their ball club (via MLB).

According to Ken Rosenthal in an article for The Athletic (subscription required), the delay could be because Verlander sees the potential for a lucrative market to develop, with big-market clubs such as the Dodgers, Yankees and Mets involved.

There's still some questions if Tyler Anderson will return to the team, but in the case of his departure it will leave a huge hole to fill in the lineup. Verlander can be that guy to fill the void but it remains to be seen how much the Dodgers will be willing to pay him.

Verlander will likely get some offers, but he could very well turn them all down and return to the Astros. 

