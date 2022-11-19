Skip to main content

Dodgers Rumors: LA Reportedly Interested in 3 Time Gold Glove Winner

The Dodgers are looking to find a replacement for outfielder Cody Bellinger
With the news of Cody Bellinger receiving a non-tender, the Dodgers now have a hole to fill in there lineup. The door is still open for Bellinger to possibly return, or to have the Dodgers go after Aaron Judge and possibly slide him or Mookie Betts to centerfield, but another name has emerged as a possible candidate. 

If this is truly the end for Bellinger, his career will forever be remembered among Dodgers fans despite his huge downfall in the past couple of seasons. Bellinger's plays in the outfield will land him a job for 2023.

To replace Bellinger's production, it has been reported the Dodgers may have interest in centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier, who the Rays recently declined for a $13 million club option. Kiermaier presents the same batting struggles as Bellinger as he batted a .228 average with seven home runs and 22 RBI's last season. 

However, Kiermaier will likely command less money than Bellinger yet this still remains speculation. The Dodgers have plenty of time to make options, but it's clear center field has not turned into a priority for the team. 

As the team continues to create more cap space, the Dodgers look more likely to be able to sign a couple of big free agents. Bringing back Trea Turner remains a possible option, but with other big names slated to possibly land with the Dodgers Kiermaier may be the only affordable option for the team.

The question marks will soon be answered as free agency continues. 

