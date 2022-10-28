Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Takes Home Big Defensive Honor

It was inevitable for Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts to be recognized for his game
The Dodgers unfortunately won't be taking home any team hardware this season, but it doesn't stop Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts from taking some awards of his own. Betts was recognized by the Fielding Bible Awards for his outstanding plays in right field. 

Betts was the only Dodgers play to earn the award and joins the elite class of 10 men including Guardians' teammates Steven Kwan and Miles Straw, Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado and Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker. 

Betts earned his fifth career Fielding Bible Award after finishing second among right fielders in defensive runs saved. Betts now sits one away from tying Yadier Molina and Andrelton Simmons for most all time. 

This award comes as no surprise to Dodgers fans as Betts was a lethal playmaker all season long in the outfield. There's a reason teams don't run on Mookie and he makes them pay when they test the outfielder. 

Betts being a true athlete of the game will remain dominant in the outfield if needed, but has been open to playing infield if the Dodgers were to ever pursue Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. With the level of professionalism and hard work displayed by Betts each day out, it's easy to bet he can still win the award playing second base. 

For now, Dodgers fans have nothing to worry about as Betts won't be leaving the team anytime soon. Fans will get to enjoy Betts making plays for years to come and will look to get back to championship form for the 2023 season. 

