Dodgers Rumors: Padres Meet With Star Shortstop as Winter Meetings Loom

A new development for Trea Turner finds himself back in the NL West once again, and no it's not the Giants knocking at the door again. This time, the Padres are the ones who have shown interest in the All-Star shortstop.

The Padres have Fernando Tatis Jr., who was suspended this season as well as Ha-Seong Kim who filled in nicely while Tatis Jr. was out. Bringing in Turner can shift work with shifting some players around infield but it still seems like a stretch.

As other teams in the market have a bigger need for a shortstop, and Turner is likely going to command somewhere in the $300 million range, the Padres may not be willing to pay top dollar but have shown to have the most interest in Turner. The Padres have also shown interest in Xander Bogaerts yet Turner remains a higher priority (via The Athletic).

The Padres, however, cannot be ruled out as a factor. Under Preller and owner Peter Seidler, they have consistently shown a willingness to spend, signing Machado, Tatis and Eric Hosmer to nine-figure contracts. A potential deal with Turner would simply be the latest example.

The Padres coming into the mix only further adds value to what Turner is looking for. As teams continue to battle out for the shortstop, the Dodgers continue to fall in the Turner sweepstakes and continue to look at replacements.

It's not completely ruled out for a Turner return, but as more teams continue to show interest, the number between Turner and the Dodgers continues to become harder to reach.