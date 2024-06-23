Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Continues To Make More LA History

Maren Angus-Coombs

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

For the 11th consecutive Freeway Series game, Shohei Ohtani was on the losing end except this was his first time representing the Los Angeles Dodgers who were on a 10-game winning streak against the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani got on base four times with two walks, a single, and a mammoth home run in the fifth inning that made more Major League Baseball history. He became the first player with multiple home runs of at least 450 feet at Dodger Stadium in the Statcast Era.

His blast Saturday was his National League-leading 23rd of the season and sixth in his last seven games. He also raised his OPS to 1.031, trailing only Aaron Judge for the major league lead.

“My stance is stabilized and I have a good read of the strike zone,” Ohtani said in Japanese of his recent streak at the plate. “I think that leads to me hitting hittable pitches.”

Ohtani has been the best player on a team heading for the playoffs unlike during his six seasons with the Angels. He was the best player there but never made the playoffs, which led him to sign a 10-year, $700 million free-agent contract in the offseason.

His luck changed on Saturday night with the second game of the Freeway Series at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles took the game to split the series.

Published
Maren Angus-Coombs

MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State and has been a sports writer since 2008. Despite growing up in the South, her sports obsession has always been in Los Angeles. She is currently a staff writer at the LA Sports Report Network.

Home/News