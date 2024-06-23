Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Continues To Make More LA History
For the 11th consecutive Freeway Series game, Shohei Ohtani was on the losing end except this was his first time representing the Los Angeles Dodgers who were on a 10-game winning streak against the Los Angeles Angels.
Ohtani got on base four times with two walks, a single, and a mammoth home run in the fifth inning that made more Major League Baseball history. He became the first player with multiple home runs of at least 450 feet at Dodger Stadium in the Statcast Era.
His blast Saturday was his National League-leading 23rd of the season and sixth in his last seven games. He also raised his OPS to 1.031, trailing only Aaron Judge for the major league lead.
“My stance is stabilized and I have a good read of the strike zone,” Ohtani said in Japanese of his recent streak at the plate. “I think that leads to me hitting hittable pitches.”
Ohtani has been the best player on a team heading for the playoffs unlike during his six seasons with the Angels. He was the best player there but never made the playoffs, which led him to sign a 10-year, $700 million free-agent contract in the offseason.
His luck changed on Saturday night with the second game of the Freeway Series at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles took the game to split the series.