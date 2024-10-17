Could Freddie Freeman DH and Shohei Ohtani Play Defense? Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Answers
With first baseman Freddie Freeman playing on a severely sprained ankle, is it possible that the Los Angeles Dodgers could make a defensive switch and have him as the designated hitter?
A move like that would require Shohei Ohtani to play the field.
It is absolutely not going to happen.
Manager Dave Roberts was asked about this possibility before Wednesday's 8-0 win in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the New York Mets.
"Shohei won't play the field," Roberts answered. "And I think for us is you're just trying to get through this day and then kind of see how the next days look for Freddie. I don't want to get into the thought of him playing three days or not playing. That gets a little daunting, I think, in everyone's head. My message to him is let's just focus on today."
Freeman has been nursing his injury since Sept. 26. His days are long and he shows up hours before the rest of the team spending time on the training table to get ride of any swelling in his calf down to his foot.
“Believe me, it’s not me just laying there in comfort,” said Freeman, who has resorted to crossword puzzles to occupy his mind during his rehab work. “When you’re getting pushed on with a sprained ankle, it’s not very comfortable. … I wish it was just laying there and them rubbing on me, but that’s usually not how it’s going.”
After that is done, he takes the field going through as many pregame drills as possible. While it might not look pretty, he gets the job done and leaves an impression on his teammates each and every time.
“What he’s doing for us has been unbelievable,” Muncy said. “You can’t ask a guy to go out there and put his body on the line every single night like that. I know it’s the playoffs, but what he’s doing has been Gladiator-style for us. We definitely appreciate it.”
As the Dodgers continue to play deeper into the postseason, Freeman's injury doesn't heal. However, he isn't making it any worse.
“Every day, it seems to start at right where I was the previous day. It’s kind of hard to play through it because it never goes away,” Freeman said. “It kind of keeps getting worse. But right now, I don’t feel anything – so maybe we should just keep winning.”
In Game 1 of the NLCS, Freeman reached base three times and drove in a run. He was hitless in Game 2 and was 1-for-5 with a strikeout in Game 3.
“He’s sacrificing his body right now,” Roberts said. “He’s doing a lot that people don’t know about to stay on the field.”