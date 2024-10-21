Inside The Dodgers

Mets All-Star Has Hilarious Comparison for Shohei Ohtani's Dominance With Dodgers

Maren Angus-Coombs

Oct 17, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets in the first inning during game four of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the New York Mets in the first inning during game four of the NLCS for the 2024 MLB playoffs at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets captivated fans with their wild, unexpected postseason run, but it came to an end against the Los Angeles Dodgers and supserstar designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani came into the National League Championship Series in what some might call a slump — struggling to get hits when there weren’t runners on base. But that’s behind him now, as his bat came alive against New York.

Ohtani flipped the switch in the NLCS, hitting two home runs and six RBIs. His dominance was so apparent that the man who lost his spot to Ohtani, Mets’ designated hitter J.D. Martinez, had his own take on Ohtani’s play during the NLCS.

“It’s almost like a 14-year-old playing with 10-year-olds,” Martinez said. “The ballpark just seems too small for him. He generates so much power, hits the ball so hard — it’s a deadly combination.”

Ohtani is coming off one of the greatest offensive seasons in MLB history, hitting 54 home runs while stealing 59 bases. In the postseason, he's continued his great play, and is now four wins away from winning his first World Series in his first ever postseason appearance.

As for the Mets, their dream season has come to an end. However, they have nothing to hang their hat on, as less than two months into the season, they were 22-33 and looked dead in the water. Instead, they made a surprise run to the NLCS, and even won two games against the top-seeded Dodgers.

Published
Maren Angus-Coombs
MAREN ANGUS-COOMBS

Maren Angus-Coombs was born in Los Angeles and raised in Nashville, Tenn. She is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State and has been a sports writer since 2008. Despite growing up in the South, her sports obsession has always been in Los Angeles. She is currently a staff writer at the LA Sports Report Network.

Home/News