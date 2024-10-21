Mets All-Star Has Hilarious Comparison for Shohei Ohtani's Dominance With Dodgers
The New York Mets captivated fans with their wild, unexpected postseason run, but it came to an end against the Los Angeles Dodgers and supserstar designated hitter Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani came into the National League Championship Series in what some might call a slump — struggling to get hits when there weren’t runners on base. But that’s behind him now, as his bat came alive against New York.
Ohtani flipped the switch in the NLCS, hitting two home runs and six RBIs. His dominance was so apparent that the man who lost his spot to Ohtani, Mets’ designated hitter J.D. Martinez, had his own take on Ohtani’s play during the NLCS.
“It’s almost like a 14-year-old playing with 10-year-olds,” Martinez said. “The ballpark just seems too small for him. He generates so much power, hits the ball so hard — it’s a deadly combination.”
Ohtani is coming off one of the greatest offensive seasons in MLB history, hitting 54 home runs while stealing 59 bases. In the postseason, he's continued his great play, and is now four wins away from winning his first World Series in his first ever postseason appearance.
As for the Mets, their dream season has come to an end. However, they have nothing to hang their hat on, as less than two months into the season, they were 22-33 and looked dead in the water. Instead, they made a surprise run to the NLCS, and even won two games against the top-seeded Dodgers.