Dodgers Take Up Surprising Number Of Top Defensive Plays From 2022

It seems there may have been too many good plays to count

With a team that reached a franchise record 111 wins and held the best run differential in the league, one would assume that the Dodgers made spectacular plays all season long. Luckily, fans don't have to second guess as the MLB released the top 60 defensive plays of 2022.

In most cases, this would mean the Dodgers would take up a majority of the top plays, but fans may be shocked that this is not the case at all. In fact, only one play for the Dodgers made the top 60 and that was Brusdar Graterol's insane play during the postseason landing at No. 32.

It turns out the Dodgers were just so dominant in all facets of the game leading up into the postseason that they didn't need incredible plays to translate into wins. Even with that in mind you'd imagine with guys like Mookie Betts on the team there would have been more recognition for highlight plays.

Recognition is nice, but the goal at the end of the day for the Dodgers is to win ball games. They did plenty of winning during the regular season but the postseason hopes got cut shorter than intended.

With big plays from Graterol and Betts still doing his thing, there's no doubt that the Dodgers will continue winning games, but of course the goal at the end of the day is to win the World Series.

Even if the Dodgers aren't being noticed for big plays, they will continue to be noticed as a championship aspired team.