Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin Sets Insane Record After Latest Start

Tony Gonsolin set a pitching record that might not be broken any time soon.

Tony Gonsolin is undefeated through his first 15 starts of the 2022 season. The Dodgers offense tried their best to give him his first "L" during the Atlanta series, but Tony Smokes is now 10-0 after his start on Friday against the Padres. Quite simply, he's pitching out of his mind this year.

He was completely in control on Friday night against the Padres. He struck out eight and didn't allow a single walk. Gonsolin pitched into the eighth innings, but was pulled before recording the final out. Tony. needed 92 pitches to record 23 outs.

The outing brought his season ERA down to a MLB-best 1.54. Gonsolin's making a strong case to be named to his first All-Star team for the Midsummer Classic that will be hosted at Chavez Ravine on July 19th. He doesn't have the strikeout total of Corbin Burnes, or the innings like Sandy Alcantara, but he's been arguably the best starter in baseball.

He wrote his name in the record books after his Friday start. Gonsolin is the first MLB pitcher to have double-digit wins and that low of an ERA. First. Time. Ever. 

Gonsolin also leads the MLB in WHIP (0.82) 15 starts into his season. He's been LA's most reliable starter this season and although there's workload concerns, the Dodgers need him more than ever this season with Walker Buehler sidelined.

He's blown by his previous career-high in innings pitched (55.2) this season, Gonsolin has logged 81.2 IP thus far, but it's a joy to watch his coming out party this year. 

