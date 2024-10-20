Dodgers All-Star Shockingly Received Ring From Astros in 2017
Teoscar Hernández was no longer part of the Houston Astros when the team won the World Series in 2017, but he still received a championship ring from the team. Hernández was traded from the Astros to the Toronto Blue Jays in July 2017, leaving the Astros months before they became World Series champions.
Even before the trade, Hernández played a limited role in Houston, appearing in just one game where he was injured. He spent most of the season on the injured list or Triple-A Fresno before leaving for the Blue Jays. Still Hernández can claim a championship ring from that Astros team.
"A lot of people don't know, but I got a ring in 2017 with Houston Astros, but I didn't get to play," Hernández said. "But one of my dreams is to go to the World Series and obviously win everything and be part of a winning team and be there and help a team win a championship. And obviously now I'm going to have that chance if we win tonight."
The Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers during that World Series in seven games, but were found guilty two years later of stealing signs from opposing pitchers and relaying those signs to their hitters for an unfair advantage.
Hernández is looking to claim his second career World Series championship ring with the Dodgers this year, and receive a ring which he played a part in winning. Hernández has played a key role in the Dodgers' success this season, recording 33 home runs and 99 RBIs for Los Angeles over the year. His play even earned his second MLB All-Star Game.
Hernández and the Dodgers are one win away from advancing to the World Series, which would be the first World Series Hernández plays in if the Dodgers do advance. The Dodgers currently hold a 3-2 lead over the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series, and would need to win either Game 6 or Game 7 to move on to the World Series.
Hernández has slumped through the NLCS so far, failing to record a hit in the first five games of the series. He is 0 for his last 18 but has managed to score two runs after being walked seven times. He played much more effectively in the NL Division Series, when he posted two home runs and seven RBIs over five games.