Dodgers Infielder Needs Surgery to Repair Sports Hernia
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas has a sports hernia that will require surgery after the season. However, Rojas remains hopeful that he will play in the World Series if the Dodgers advance.
Rojas hasn't played in any of the matchups against the Mets in the National League Championship Series because of a left-thigh strain. The 35-year-old aggravated the injury in his left leg in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres and hasn't played since.
Even if Rojas is available to start in the World Series, the Dodgers may not put the veteran in the lineup. Why?
His replacement, Tommy Edman, has been one of the best players on the field for Los Angeles since he filled in for Rojas at shortstop.
Edman is an elite defender and has been a consistent contributor for the Dodgers offense. Not only is Edman a utility man, he's also a switch hitter.
Edman is now making the case to be named the best acquisition at the trade deadline for any team in the majors. His versatility has made a huge difference for the Dodgers in October.
Although the Dodgers have competed without Rojas, Edman's performance is a testament to the depth of the Los Angeles roster.
It'll be interesting to see what the Dodgers decide to do if Rojas is deemed healthy enough to start in the World Series, if the team advances.
There is an unlikely situation that could transpire which would open the door for both Rojas and Edman to be in the World Series lineup. Roberts announced that the team is considering sitting first baseman Freddie Freeman in Game 6 of the NLCS.
Freeman's status throughout the World Series could also be in limbo. It's a possibility that Freeman could miss a game if his ankle doesn't get better, which is likely since he has continued to play on it.
With Freeman out, Rojas would return to short, Edman could go to center field. Kiké Hernández would go to third and Max Muncy would go to first. But this is only possible if Freeman were to sit out of a game.
Several fans want to see Rojas play again this season, especially since if the Dodgers were to go all the way, it would be the veteran shortstop's first ring of his career.
Rojas has expressed his love for the team and he's been vocal about retiring with the Dodgers when he decides to hang up his jersey.