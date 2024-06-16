Yoshinobu Yamamoto Headed To IL, Among Multiple Dodgers' Roster Moves
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been placed on the 15-day injured list, per Los Angeles Times' Mike DiGiovanna.
Yamamoto heads to the IL one day after Yamamoto left his start against the Kansas City Royals early. Yamamoto pitched just two innings before he went out of the game due to triceps tightness. This triceps issue caused Yamamoto to miss starting on his bobblehead night, and have his start delayed until Saturday.
It's not necessarily a surprise to see Yamamoto headed to the IL, as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that there was a good chance Yamamoto was going to the IL. Still, it's a significant loss for the Dodgers in the meantime, as Yamamoto has emerged as one of the team's best starters.
Yamamoto allowed just one earned run in the month of June and was coming off his best start of the season before Saturday's game. Yamamoto pitched a season-high seven innings, giving up just two hits, one walk, and zero earned runs.
The silver lining is Yamamoto will not be on the IL for long, and he said himself that the injury is not serious.
Along with Yamamoto, the Dodgers also placed Michael Grove on the IL with lay tightness. They then made a corresponding move for JP Feyereisen and Michael Petersen, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.
Additionally, the Dodgers have placed Joe Kelly on the IL, and he will not be able to return until July.