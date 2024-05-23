Ex-Dodgers Outfielder Joins Padres, Blames Rough Start on 2023 Surgery
The San Diego Padres signed former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder David Peralta to a minor-league contract on May 18 and called him up for his season debut on Wednesday.
Peralta recorded an RBI in a 0-for-2 effort, and also hit a ground ball that led to a run against the Cincinnati Reds in his first major league action of the 2024 season. According to the former Silver Slugger and Gold Glove winner, the late start is a result of flexor tendon surgery on his left elbow last October.
“I knew when I had the surgery in the offseason (that) this year was going to be really tough,” Peralta told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “And it’s been really tough for me trying to find my comeback to the big leagues. I’ve been grinding and doing my best and prove to everyone that I’m healthy. I really appreciate and am really grateful that San Diego and took that and they said, ‘Hey David, we need your help.’ And I’m here to help the team win.”
Peralta joins the Padres after spending last season with the Dodgers, for whom he hit .259/.294/.381 with seven homers and 55 RBIs in 133 games. He spent the beginning of this season with the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate in Iowa, where he was hitting .217/.341/.348 with two homers in 20 games. He opted out of his contract on May 13.
Peralta began his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He spent parts of nine seasons there until being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays at the 2022 trade deadline. Peralta owns a career slash line of .289/.343/.474 against righties and is .241/.303/.361 against lefties through Tuesday.
Perhaps the biggest blow to the Dodgers is the fact that Peralta is excited to be on the other side of the rivalry now.
“I’m glad I’m on this side,” he said. “I’m expecting to do the same thing. … I’ve been facing this team for a long time. They have a lot of talent here. It feels like I’ve been competing with this team for a long time, but it’s my first day. I know they’re inches away and they want to win.”