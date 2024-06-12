Pirates Add Former Dodgers Pitcher, DFA Another in Latest Roster Move
The Pittsburgh Pirates made a Dodgers-centric roster move on Tuesday, claiming one former Dodger while DFA-ing another.
The Pirates claimed right-handed pitcher Dennis Santana off waivers, a former top prospect in the Dodgers organization who was designated for assignment by the New York Yankees. To make room on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Jose Hernandez, a former longtime Dodgers minor league, was designated for assignment.
Let's start with Santana, who signed with the Dodgers as an international free agent back in 2013. He worked his way up the Dodgers' minor leagues, and was ranked as high as No. 10 in the team's prospect rankings.
He appeared in parts of four seasons with the Dodgers, sporting a 6.42 ERA before he was traded to the Texas Rangers at the 2021 deadline. Santana then played with the Rangers and New York Mets at the MLB level, before signing with the New York Yankees ahead of the 2024 season.
Santana made 23 appearances with the Yankees this year, sporting a 6.26 ERA in 27.1 innings pitched. He appeared in two games over the weekend against the Dodgers, allowing three earned runs in his final appearance on Saturday, ultimately heading to his DFA.
It didn't take long for him to find a new home, though, and he's now replacing a former Dodger.
Hernandez signed with the Dodgers in 2016 as an international free agent. He was with the Dodgers organization through the 2021 season, until he was claimed off waivers by the Pirates ahead of the 2022 season.
After making 50 appearances and sporting a 4.97 ERA in 2023, Hernandez has been better in 2024, sporting a 3.38 ERA in seven appearances. Now, he'll head to waivers in search of his next home.